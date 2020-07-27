LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District’s commitment to distance learning this fall has local leaders concerned about the wellbeing of tens of thousands of students.
Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said they are compiling a list of facilities around the valley where students could go this fall while schools are empty to help the kids with distance learning and families in a tough spot.
“There are some instances where your smaller kindergarteners and first graders, they probably need to go all day to an environment. But how can we work with the district to ensure that that distance learning happens at the same time?” Kirkpatrick said. “Some of the high schools, you know, we’ve talked about the universities maybe allowing us to bring the high schoolers there. We've talked about movie theaters. We can social distance there. We’ve talked about hotels, using some convention space - so everything's on the table just to ensure that if folks need that then we can provide it.”
Kirkpatrick said because of the size of CCSD, this will need to be a widespread community effort. She estimates as many as 100,000 students could need access to the resources they’re looking to provide.
“We're doing surveys with our own employees here at Clark County, the chambers are doing surveys with theirs, the resorts have been doing that, but we know when we first shut down that the first responders didn't have a place for their own kids, let alone our own county employees who needed to be at work and we have to ensure that everybody has that location as well.”
Kirkpatrick said nothing is set in stone right now, but with the start of school now just a few weeks away parents should expect some additional information soon.
