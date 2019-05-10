LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two months after Jonny Smith was hit and killed near Faiss Middle School, Clark County completed its traffic study.
“I made a commitment to Jonny's mom at the vigil that we would make this intersection safer and I'm keeping that commitment,” commissioner Justin Jones said.
He said Clark County is planning to add a new traffic light at Fort Apache and Arby.
“They drive crazy around here,” Joanne Gardner said.
“Especially in front of Wet ‘n Wild where the accident happened, there are always cars flying by,” Travis Demorgandie said. “In fact, I take a different route to avoid it when I'm driving with the kids.”
Parents in the community said it’s about time.
“There should've been something there to begin with,” Gardner said. “There's too much of a spread between the lights.”
They’ve seen student after student dash across the busy road. And drivers don’t slow down.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids literally running across the street,” Gardner said.
Parents said it’s still happening, even after 12-year-old Smith was killed.
“I’m looking forward to being proactive so that we don't have another child die,” Jones said.
Jones ordered a traffic study of the area.
“It really looks at the traffic count, the accidents and other things that happen at the intersection,” he said. “They did that work over the last couple of weeks.”
Public works decided the intersection needs a traffic light.
“Certainly, I think if there's a light there, people will make an effort to go to the crosswalk,” Jones said.
The county commissioner added he asked public works to be proactive and look for similar intersections before problems happen.
Parents agreed this is a small step toward safer roads.
“I’m thrilled,” Gardner said. “It's good for me. And I hope the kids will go there instead of crossing wherever they want.”
“I think this is the best scenario,” Demorgandie said. “Recognizing what happened and fixing it is the best that we can do.”
The memorial is still set up at the intersection for Jonny Smith.
Public works is designing the new light, the county said. It will take a couple of months to have the poles made. The county hopes to have the new light up and running by next summer.
