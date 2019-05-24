LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Tuesday, Clark County will begin installing bollards on the Las Vegas Strip.
The bollards are 4-foot-tall steel posts designed to stop a vehicle, according to a county news release. Over the past two years, about 1,600 bollards have been installed on the strip. When the new round of installations is complete, the bollards will line Strip sidewalks from Sahara Avenue to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
Construction is expected to begin around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with regular work hours from 2 to 10 a.m. weekdays, the release said. Drivers on Las Vegas Boulevard South should expect lane shifts and closures during those hours.
The project's contractorsare Las Vegas Paving, UNICON and MMC. Clark County divided the work into separate contracts that will be underway simultaneously to speed up installation, the release said.
