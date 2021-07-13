LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's chairman is hosting a free resource fair to help those battling addiction, and declaring a day of awareness for opioid addiction.
The fair will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at the Clark County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway. The event is scheduled to being at noon and end at 4 p.m. and is being hosted by Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who is expected to declare the day official Opioid Awareness Day in Clark County.
Opioid reversal kit training will be conducted for attendees 18 years and older, free of charge at 1 p.m. It will be led by the Foundation for Recovery and go over Nevada's Good Samaritan Law and how to recognize and respond to an overdose.
Everyone who completes the training will receive a free opioid overdose reversal kit.
The Southern Nevada Health District also will be on site providing free, rapid tests for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.