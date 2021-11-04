LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, Clark County and participating agencies will host a series of fall government surplus auctions online for vehicles, equipment and miscellaneous items.
All bidding for the auction will take place online through TNT Auction at www.tntauction.com. Online bidding for McCarran International Airport lost and found items will be held Nov. 8 through Nov. 12.
Online bidding for the vehicle and equipment auction will be held Nov. 10 through Nov. 15, while bidding for other miscellaneous items will take place Nov. 10 though Nov. 16.
The public is invited to preview some of the vehicles and equipment that is up for auction during "On-Site Preview Days." Those will take place Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at a new location north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd. #8, off Speedway Boulevard.
Clark County hosts three surplus auctions per year to sell vehicles and equipment used or acquired by government agencies. Due to the pandemic, the auctions have been hosted online over the past year.
