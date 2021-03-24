LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will host "Leprechauns vs. Easter Bunnies" for families outside at a west valley recreation center on Friday night.
The event will take place on March 26 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the soccer fields across the street from Desert Breeze Community Center. An "egg scramble," flashlight leprechaun hunt, crafts, food trucks and drive-in movie are in store.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own flashlights to participate in the leprechaun hunt after dark. The movie HOP will be screened drive-in style, and parking spots will be limited to every other space to ensure social distancing.
Tickets cost $6 per person and can be purchased online or at Desert Breeze Community Center until 6 p.m. on the day of the event.
