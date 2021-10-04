LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is set to host the 20th Annual Life in Death Festival: The Day of the Dead in Las Vegas next month.
According to a news release, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center and Park, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, just north of Desert Inn Road.
The county says that admission is free and traditional food and crafts will be available for purchase from vendors on site. However, parking is limited.
The release states that
in the Mexican tradition, families and other groups build beautiful ofrendas or alters, glowing with candlelight, covered with the food, drink, and other objects loved by the deceased to lure them back for a visit. The ofrendas are elaborate works of art—beautiful, detailed, and sometimes large.
They will be displayed outdoors in Winchester Park throughout the event. Judges will award prizes of $500 to the creators of the three best ofrendas.
The county also says dance, music, and humorous poetry will remind that death helps define life and should not be feared.
According to the release, performances on stage each day will feature Mexican dance troupes and readings of “Calaveras” or “Skulls,” which are poems, usually humorous, written “in memory” of people who are still alive. Judges will award Calavera prizes of $100, $125, and $150.
For more information, visit: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks
