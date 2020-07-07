LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will have 14 days of early voting at 35 locations, and will have 159 vote centers on Election Day in November.
The Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria received approval from Commissioners on Tuesday to proceed with his plan to expand early voting and voting locations. The General Election will be held on November 3, 2020.
According to a Tweet from Clark County, Gloria hopes to send all Clark County voters mail ballots, giving them the option to vote by mail for the November General Election. Mail ballots will have to be approved by the Nevada Legislature.
Registrar Gloria is also hoping to send all #ClarkCounty voters mail ballots as well for the November General Election in addition to in-person voting. The Nevada Legislature will have to approve that option.#Vegas #ClarkCounty #Election2020 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Nkr4Ys8IWE— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 7, 2020
