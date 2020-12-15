Clark County Government Center

Clark County Government Center

 (Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating funds to assist homeless youth and at-risk children.

According to a tweet from the county, commissioners approved allocating nearly $3 million in marijuana business license fees to the "Joint Transitional Housing & Rehousing Program for Youth."

The county notes that HELP of Southern Nevada, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and St. Jude's Ranch for Children will receive the funds.

