LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating funds to assist homeless youth and at-risk children.
According to a tweet from the county, commissioners approved allocating nearly $3 million in marijuana business license fees to the "Joint Transitional Housing & Rehousing Program for Youth."
The county notes that HELP of Southern Nevada, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and St. Jude's Ranch for Children will receive the funds.
New help for homeless youth & at-risk children. Commissioners have approved allocating nearly $3 million in Marijuana Business License Fees to the "Joint Transitional Housing & Rehousing Program for Youth." @helpsonv, @NVHomelessYouth & @StJudesRanch will receive funds.#Vegas pic.twitter.com/PMEGn2LtEa— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 15, 2020
