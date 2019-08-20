LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Education Association announced Tuesday that a strike would take place Sept. 10 if they couldn't reach an agreement with Clark County School District on a new contract.
CCEA and CCSD are expected to continue contract negotiation this Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
