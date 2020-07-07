LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Education Association rejects the reopening plan proposed by the Clark County School District.
Nevada's largest teacher's union, which represents 18,000 teachers, announced its disapproval of the plan in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.
"CCEA cannot sign off on CCSD’s current plan as it stands and will support every educator and parent who chooses not to participate in the reopening of CCSD," the release said.
The association highlighted its proposed components for a reopening plan, including testing every single teacher before they return to school, fully funding the reopening plan (rather than moving forward with budget contingencies) and giving every parent and teacher a choice to do distance learning five days per week or in-person instruction five days per week.
(1) comment
Of course they do. They got a chance to sit at home and get paid for doing nothing. They don't want that to stop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.