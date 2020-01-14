LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's largest teachers union, the Clark County Education Association, is looking to boost school funding by raising the state’s gaming tax rate from 6.75% to 9.75%.
“Our schools need more funding and there has been three independent studies over the last 6 years that have essentially said that Nevada ranks last in the nation in education funding," CCEA Director John Vellardita said.
The Nevada Resort Association, which represents more than 70 casinos and resorts around the Silver State, said Tuesday:
As Nevada’s largest industry, we generate nearly $68 billion annually for the state’s economy, pay almost 40 percent of the state’s general fund revenue and support more than 450,000 jobs statewide...
...Unfortunately, one of the teachers’ unions has chosen a path of higher pay at the expense of tens of thousands of other jobs throughout the state.
Vellardita said the gaming tax increase was part of a bigger plan to boost school funding by more than a billion dollars. He said the union would release more details soon.
