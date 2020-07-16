LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County teachers union says that the local school administrators union has not advocated for funding nor fought against budget cuts, which the teacher's union says is one of the "most pressing issues" that the Clark County School District (CCSD) is facing.
The Clark County Education Association (CCEA), which represents over 18,000 teachers, said on Thursday that the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE) has not focused on advocating for school funding, but rather on making CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara "the most important issue of the day."
"They have focused on simply removing the Superintendent, as if that would resolve all of the problems we are facing right now," said the CCEA's emailed statement. "We disagree. This is a distraction driven by a political agenda. CCEA will have no part of it."
The CCEA's comments come after the administrators union's Executive Director Stephen Augspurger sent a letter on Thursday addressed to Jara, CCSD Administrators and the Board of Trustees, criticizing Jara for how he has dealt with the Legislature as they negotiate cuts to school funding, and calling for his resignation.
"Your antics at the Special Session will haunt you for the remainder of your professional career ... You continue to profess your innocence and simultaneously perpetuate your dishonesty. You look foolish and pathetic," said Stephen Augspurger in the letter.
Ausgspurger's letter also allegedly confronted Jara, accusing him of evading responsibility and asking principals and administrators to call CCSD Trustees to express their support for Jara.
"You are attempting to convince the Trustees that you have been wronged, set up, maligned. It is easy to see right through this attempt to manipulate the opinions of your collective bosses," Ausgspurger said. "It's time for you to go!"
