LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Thousands of educators, parents and community members are expected to rally in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Saturday in hopes of getting more funding for Clark County School District.
The theme for the rally is "Fund our Schools Now."
“It means funding education based on needs of students, along with teacher salaries,” CCSD parent Andrea Cole said.
CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the United States. The push for higher teachers wages is on the table with Assembly Bill 277 in front of legislators.
If Assembly Bill 277 passes, schools would be required to increase teachers' salaries.
“I know we need salary increases for teachers and our support staff. But as a parent, my concern is focusing on class size and making sure student needs are met,” Cole said.
The Clark County Educators Association (the teachers' union) said the district needs additional revenue and this year, CCSD faced budget cuts twice.
About $100 million to $120 million are needed just to fulfill the basic needs for students' safety and education.
With this year's budget cuts, students saw the impact first.
“Class sizes went up. Less resources were in schools. Teachers suffered. Support staff suffered,” CCEA executive director John Vellarditi said.
As the legislative session comes to an end, Vellarditi said CCEA wants to remind legislators not to just think of teachers, but classrooms as a whole.
CCSD provided a statement from Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara regarding Saturday's rally.
The Board of Trustees and I would like nothing better than to provide a raise to all of our hard-working employees, including teachers.
While our employees deserve higher pay, the district cannot risk financial instability and make decisions that would hurt the staff and students we want to better support, such as laying off employees, cutting programs for students, or increasing class sizes in the name of giving raises.
The rally was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the federal court house at 333 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas.
Street closures were planned on Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions from Bridger Avenue to Clark Avenue and on Bridger from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street.
