LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Several Clark County School District teachers spent their "snow day" talking about tests. The state released a new audit report, looking at whether there’s too much testing in the classroom.
The Senate Education Committee talked about the issue in Carson City on Friday. So CCSD teachers gathered at the Grant Sawyer building to watch the hearing and weigh in.
Teachers said while they understand some standardized testing is needed, they believe it’s gone too far.
LNF, LSF, PSF, MCOP, MCAP, QSI, DRA; all of those letters make up acronyms for tests that students and teachers spend their whole year preparing for.
“It could be up to 90 percent of your day is test prep,” elementary school teacher Angie Sullivan said. Sullivan is part of CCEA. “There will be a math lesson but it will be driven by: "let’s phrase this question like it will be on the test." So you literally become focused on passing whatever high-stakes standardized test it is.”
“We’re just focusing on the testing, the testing, the testing,” Chet Miller said. Miller is president of NEA of Southern Nevada.
“We literally have to stop what we're teaching to teach to the test essentially,” another teacher Ryan Fromoltz said.
A new state audit, meant to shed light on the issue, only frustrated teachers more.
“It really doesn’t touch on reduction of tests and that’s a major concern,” Miller said.
The 41-page audit listed five key findings. Among them, WestEd, the non-profit research group in charge, found annual tests were useful in evaluating school performance and school progress.
It also stated educators share mixed perceptions about the usefulness of specific assessments and confusion related to state testing requirements.
“We have to figure out a way to balance our testing needs and our teaching needs,” Miller said.
Teachers added they would like to see more and faster results from all of these tests.
“Teachers should be able to see the results and interpret data to their ability to see what they need to reteach,” Fromoltz said.
One teacher who is also a parent shared how so much test-taking has impacted her son. Others agreed it only hurts students and prevents them from learning.
“Social skills, behavioral skills, life skills,” Sullivan listed some of the skills teachers don’t have time to address because of test preparation. “Test taking is one snap shot. It’s one little piece. It is not the whole picture and kids are more than a score.”
Instead, teachers worried students are being taught simply to memorize.
“We want to see the state actually take a look at everything and realize you're doing too much,” Fromoltz said. “Let the teachers teach. Let the students learn.”
