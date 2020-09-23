LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Clark County Education Association said it would support a plan for students and teachers to re-enter the classroom if a plan proved it could be done safely.
"People would like to get back into the classroom but the classrooms have to be safe,” said CCEA Executive Director John Vallerdita.
Vallerdita said teachers are prepared to go back into the classroom but the union won’t accept a reopening plan unless it meets a high quality health and safety standard.
“We have to have a program that monitors symptoms, that tests people for COVID upon entry or return to the school,” he said. “It has to have personal protective equipment for people. Social distancing. We have to have a contact tracing component to it, quarantine component to it."
Several parents weighed in on the issue as well. Many in favor of reopening on FOX5’s Twitter poll.
"Open the schools!,” said parent Amanda Day. “The mental health toll it is taking on my kid is worse than the threat of the virus."
Federal assistance could ease some concerns. The Nevada legislature approved CARES federal dollars to help schools reopen safely.
The Clark County School District will receive a presentation on current COVID-19 data and evaluate whether to return to in-person learning during its Sept. 24 board meeting.
As promised, the CCSD Board of Trustees will evaluate latest health data exactly a month after school started via distance learning. CCSD's education plan for the 2020 school year included monthly updates on COVID-19.
The virtual board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Teachers don't want to be teaching online, they want to be in the classroom with their students. Online teaching is double the work with less than half of the effectiveness. But they also want to make sure it is safe to return to the classroom without putting themselves and their families in danger.
Once the election is over covid will magically disappear and the teachers will come back when their political union allows them to. How sad is that. I say just fire them all and bring the union to their knees. Once the money stops coming in they will be begging for 10 hour days
