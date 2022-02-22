LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 5,800 people filled out a survey about how short-term rentals should be conducted in unincorporated Clark County.
“Staff is now in the process of analyzing those, compiling the data. And hopefully we will have some results for everybody very soon,” said Clark County Director of Public Communications Erik Pappa.
A measure allowing short-term rentals, including Airbnbs, was approved by the Nevada Legislature and signed by Governor Steve Sisolak. Clark County is now soliciting public feedback as it works on a measure on how short-term rentals should be run.
While the surveys are now closed, people can still comment through email and by participating in a series of public meetings, one of which takes place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
