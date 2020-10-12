LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's Stadium Authority is considering connecting the Las Vegas Convention Center and Allegiant Stadium via an underground tunnel already in the works.
During a regular meeting on Thursday, the authority will discuss the Boring Company's underground transportation system, called Vegas Loop, and the company's submitted application for land use at 3333 Al Davis Way.
The authority in the past has discussed adding stops at Resorts World and the Encore, as well. Excavation of the Vegas Loop's first tunnel under the Convention Center was completed in February.
