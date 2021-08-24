Another air quality advisory was issued for the Las Vegas area due to wildfire smoke means we are being exposed to "soot particulate," which if inhaled, gets deep into your lungs and can build up in there. A study done in Reno last year found those exposures can cause an increase in COVID-19 cases.

UPDATE: The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has extended the smoke advisory to Friday, Aug. 27. 

"Smoke from California wildfires is expected to continue drifting into the region, leading to potentially elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the air," a news release stated.

SMOKE BLANKETS SOUTHERN NEVADA

The smoke from California wildfires continue to have an impact on air quality in Southern Nevada.

In Clark County, we have a new air quality advisory in effect due to smoke.

Dr. Arthur Romero, a UMC and UNLV pulmonologist said the air quality in our area right now is hard on sensitive groups. People with healthy lung function should also be aware of the situation.

“Even if you don’t have symptoms all these particulates get into your bloodstream and lots of studies suggest it could lead to heart disease and other things,” he said.

Romero suggests wearing a N95 mask which would filter out a lot of the microscopic particles drifting into the valley.

ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 23): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a smoke advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 24. 

Smoke from California wildfires is expected to drift into the region and may lead to elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the air, according to the Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES).

DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Residents should consult their physicians if they have a medical condition that can be exacerbated by poor air quality conditions, the DES said.

Las Vegas Skyline Generic 2

In this file photo, hazy skies are seen in the Las Vegas Valley. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

The DES advised children, elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors until the advisory clears.

To limit personal exposure to smoke, the DES recommends limiting outdoor exertion, keeping windows and doors closed, and changing indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Air quality data is collected from these sites and reported at our monitoring website: AirQuality.ClarkCountyNV.gov

