LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners will announce a second set of grants to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The county administered a grant program earlier in the summer to help small businesses pay overdue rent and pay for remodeling to meet social distancing and health guidelines.
Commissioners on Tuesday will announce the program's return at Kaizen Crossfit gym, a recipient in the first round of grants.
