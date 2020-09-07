LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A grant program is returning to help Clark County's small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns.
The Small Business Stabilization Grant will award local businesses $5,000 to $10,000 for expenditures such as rent, utilities, inventory or payroll. The award amount depends upon how many employees the business has. Businesses with 20 employees or less are eligible for the program.
The county administered a grant program earlier in the summer to help more than 500 businesses pay for overdue rent and for remodeling to meet social distancing and health guidelines. The county is urging businesses that were not successful applying in the past, to apply again.
The County will accept grant applications Sept. 15 through Sept. 29. Additional information about the grant qualifications is available through the County Community and Economic Development website at ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment.
Clark County has partnered with the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV for those who may need assistance applying. The center is online at unlv.edu/sbdc and can be reached at (702) 895-5019.
Funding for the program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
