LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you live near downtown Las Vegas, it’s hard not to miss the higher population of homeless people on some of the surrounding streets.
Like Joe and Mike, many of those people are veterans.
"I'm a United States Marine Corp Veteran, served in the tour in the peace time era,” said Joe.
Mike was in the army from 1965 to 1967.
Now they both call the sidewalks home. They’re two of hundreds of vets who sleep out on the streets every night across the valley.
"It might have to do with their addiction issues, things like that. But there’s others of us, we're hard working until whatever our circumstances were put us where we are,” Joe said.
The Department of Veteran Affairs said with state and community help, it’s making great progress locally.
Homelessness among veterans is down by 14 percent in Clark County from last year.
Bradley Engebretson is a local veteran who helps other vets find jobs. He said he sees the progress the state is talking about but also believes vets are still lacking support.
"It's the financial part, the mental health part and it’s the spiritual, physical part. If a person doesn't have those three things, they're not going to be successful in any walk of life."
Joe said he believes he is one of those people. He said he went to the VA about five months ago after a major surgery.
"They said I hadn't been homeless long enough so they couldn't help me,” Joe said.
The VA recognizes there’s more work to be done. Engebretson hopes some of that work will include a more thorough transition into civilian life.
Right now, Engebretson said soldiers get trained for months before going into combat, but when they’re getting ready to leave the military it’s a different story.
"We're saying here's a week, this is what you need to do. This is the VA, see ya."
The VA said it will continue to work with community stakeholders to end homelessness in Southern Nevada.
If you or someone you know is a veteran struggling with homelessness, you can check out some resources by clicking here.
Let's hope this problem is finally ending. The concept of homelessness in the Las Vegas summer months would seem impossible. Downtown homelessness or "concrete" homelessness a typical lifespan is 3 years.
