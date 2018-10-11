LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Clark County Election Department seeks bilingual poll workers to staff voting locations during early voting and on election day Nov. 6.
The department is looking for 60 people fluent in Spanish and 20 fluent in Tagalog are needed for early voting from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 – and on election day.
Interested people can sign up by Oct. 19 through the election department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Vote. Interested people also can phone the election department at (702) 455-2815.
Poll workers are paid $175 for working election day, and $10 per hour during early voting. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Clark County.
