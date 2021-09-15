LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Public Arts office is looking for six artists to participate in a professional development and youth mentorship program.
The program is for artists interested in public art who never have worked professionally in the field before.
Artists will be required to participate in collaboration meetings, develop a concept for a temporary public art installation using children’s artwork, and develop a lesson plan for facilitating several workshops for youth at various county locations.
Each artist will receive $2,000.
This project is considered entry-level and is open to all artists 18 and older.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.
For more information visit: https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/parks___recreation/services/public_art/public_art_calls/index.php
