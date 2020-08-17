LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is seeking 1,500 additional workers to help with early voting and election day.
The county announced on Monday that it is increasing how much it is paying poll workers this year. Early voting poll workers will be paid $14 per hour for 8 to 10-hour days. Election day workers will be paid $225 to $250 for the single day, deeding on their job.
Early voting will take place October 17 to 30 including weekends. On election day, November 3, poll workers will be expected to work 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
