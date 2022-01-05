LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Parks and Recreation Aquatics is hiring to fill lifeguard, cashier and water safety instructor positions.
The county is recruiting applicants 15-and-a-half years and older to fill approximately 20 positions in Las Vegas area pools.
Applicants will be required to perform pre-requisite skills tests for lifeguards -- 50 yards of freestyle swimming, 50 yards of freestyle swimming with a lifeguard rescue tube, one minute of treading water without hands, and retrieving of a ten-pound object from the bottom of the pool.
Candidates who pass the pre-requisite lifeguard skills test will be hired and paid to attend lifeguard training.
The county overseas 15 pools, including facilities in Indian Springs, Laughlin, Logandale and Overton.
Some county pools are seasonal and open to the public in May, June, July, and August. Indoor pools are operational all year around. Pool times vary by location, but the public can visit the county's aquatic's page for more information.
Those who are interested in applying can do so by visiting Clark County's website.
