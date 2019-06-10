LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Exactly 170 dean positions in Southern Nevada middle and high schools are being cut before the 2019-2020 calendar year, the district's superintendent announced Monday.
CCSD's Dr. Jesus Jara appeared in video on Monday to thank legislators in Carson City for working to expand the school district's budget, as opposed to trying the same budget each year and "expecting a different outcome."
He said multiple measures passed to ensure teachers get raises for the upcoming school year, but that the measures created a deficit of $33 million.
To fund the raises, $166 million was needed, and two measures in the Nevada Legislature allowed $49 million and $90 million, respectively.
To make up for that, the district is eliminating 170 dean positions in Clark County middle and high schools, Jara said. He said he hopes the district can work to "reposition" those impacted.
Keenan Korth, spokesman for the Clark County Education Association, released this statement as a response:
We just received this announcement and are reviewing the budget cuts Superintendent Jara has proposed to ensure there are no cuts to the classroom. Our position has remained the same: there can be no cuts to the classroom. Once we have completed our review we will be issuing a statement.
