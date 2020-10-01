LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following reports that sensitive Clark County School District data was leaked online, the district confirmed the criminal attack and its refusal to pay ransom to keep the data secure.
CCSD issued a statement following a report from the Wall Street Journal that social security numbers, grades and other private information were posted online by a hacker. The statement said:
This is to provide you with an update regarding the recent data security incident at CCSD, first announced on Aug. 27, 2020. As you may be aware, CCSD was the victim of a criminal ransomware attack. Upon learning of this attack, CCSD immediately notified law enforcement and began an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of this incident, including whether any CCSD data was impacted. As part of our response, CCSD’s Technology staff isolated the infected systems and began taking certain systems offline to further limit the impact on CCSD. CCSD worked diligently to maintain student and educational services, which were not impacted by this incident, while also working to restore the affected CCSD systems to secure, full functionality. CCSD was able to successfully restore systems and services from backups and did not pay the ransom demand made by the attackers. Although CCSD is still working to identify those individuals who may be impacted, in an abundance of caution, CCSD has engaged with a third-party vendor to provide all current CCSD employees with access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services.
While CCSD’s investigation is ongoing, CCSD continues to work with local and federal law enforcement authorities to assist in their investigation.
According to Brett Callow, a cybersecurity expert who spoke to WSJ, the hacker posted a warning to CCSD on Sept. 14 by uploading stolen files to a hacking website. Some of the files reportedly included employee social security numbers and retirement paperwork, and student birthdates, addresses and grades, Callow told WSJ.
Callow confirmed to FOX5 via email that the hacker had posted all data reportedly stolen from CCSD. It wasn't immediately clear how much data had been posted.
In a statement Monday, CCSD said it was "unable to verify many of the claims" in the WSJ report.
CCSD said anyone with questions about the data leak could call a dedicated assistance line at 1-888-490-0594.
