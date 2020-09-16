LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police officers aided a homeless family in the east valley Wednesday.
While on patrol in east Las Vegas, CCSD officers noticed some kids sitting on the sidewalk near a van. After talking with the kids and their parents it was learned that the family was homeless.
The family had been living out of their van for about two weeks, police said.
School District officers surprised the family with new car seats and made sure they were properly installed.
The family was given gift cards to Subway and a box of food. To make the encounter even more special, officers filled the family van with gas.
Officers finished their good deed by directing the family to a local homeless shelter for additional help and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.