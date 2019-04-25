LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- A student from Chaparral High School was arrested Wednesday and another from Del Sol High School was arrested Thursday for bringing handguns onto their school campuses.
This comes after Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara announced in Sept. 2018 that he would be putting students' and teachers' safety as a main priority.
"The safety of our children, the safety of our staff, those are critical. I will not jeopardize that," Dr. Jara said.
Three months later, Jara created a school safety advisory committee that was tasked to engage the community to improve school safety.
The committee listed ten recommendations for the district to focus on in 2019.
• Require mandatory reporting of every CCSD firearm incident and make the report easily accessible on the CCSD website.
• Strengthen community awareness of SafeVoice, which was launched this school year and gives people throughout Nevada an anonymous way to report threats to the safety or well-being of students. Students, parents and employees have already been using this system. From August through December 2018, CCSD received 3,715 SafeVoice reports.
• Appoint a community liaison from CCSD to work with the Mayor’s Faith Initiative on gun violence and responsible gun storage, utilizing existing community resources to attain safer school campuses.
• Provide crisis response training for students and staff including “active situation” training.
• Require students to wear student IDs on breakaway lanyards.
• Implement optional Socio-emotional Learning Curriculum (SEL) to engage all students, and deter disengagement from school and community ideals.
• Improve overall campus security by improving security cameras or installing security access doors at schools.
• Increase School Police staffing.
• Commit to conducting a basic school safety assessment at every school.
• Create eight K-9 Units trained in firearm detection.
Of these 10, only three could be confirmed, including students being required to wear identifying lanyards, mandatory reporting of every firearm incident, four K-9 officers added to school campuses, and certain schools adding security access doors.
"The reality is, these are community issues that are coming onto school campuses and these are not new issues. They are happening in our community and we are just seeing them more frequently on campus," CCSD Parents Facebook Group admin, Rebbecca Garcia said.
Garcia said unless the community comes together to look out for kids, guns will continue to show up on school campuses.
Since July of last year up until today, 48 guns have been found on CCSD campuses this year alone, 17.
"The community needs to step up and needs to make sure guns are secured safely and that children don't have access to weapons," Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.