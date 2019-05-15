LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District leaders and law enforcement entities discuss increased school safety efforts during a press conference Wednesday.
The last day of school for CCSD students is May 23.
CCSD police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department representatives discussed multiagency efforts for a safe last few weeks of school and summer break.
"You know, you hear from kids, where they feel that they don't know when it's coming," CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said. "They feel that at least we're taking some steps forward. So to me that's rewarding, when our children ares saying 'thank you.'"
It is standard for local law enforcement to provide extra patrols in and around schools in the last few weeks of the school year, according to a CCSD news release. This year, school police will also ensure new K-9 officers trained to detect firearms are searching at least two schools a day, and at least one school a day will be conducting a random weapons search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.