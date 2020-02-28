LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is hosting hiring fairs in March to fill a variety of positions.
Positions available include teachers, bus drivers, food service and substitute professionals, according to a news release.
Those interested can visit with human resources representatives about the available positions and requirements at the "Future is CCSD" hiring events.
The upcoming hiring events include:
● Tuesday, March 3, Spring Valley High School in the Auxiliary Gym, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
● Wednesday, March 4, Coronado High School in the Auxiliary Gym, 1001 Coronado Center Drive, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
● Thursday, March 5, Northwest Career and Technical Academy in the Cafeteria, 8200 W. Tropical Parkway, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
● Saturday, March 7, East Career and Technical Academy in the Banquet Hall, 6705 Vegas Valley Drive, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
CCSD says it is always seeking licensed teachers for the critical needs areas of math, science, special education and elementary education.
In addition, the district is seeking prospective employees who have a bachelor's degree in another area, as these individuals will have an opportunity to become a licenses teacher through the Accelerated Licensure Teacher Academy (ALTA).
Anyone who is interested in learning more about CCSD job opportunities may visit teach.vegas or contact CCSD’s Human Resources Division by calling 702-799-5427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.