LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An innovative middle school pilot program kicked off this week with hopes of hiring more than 100 teachers in eight schools.
Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association teamed up to help eight valley middle schools who have been chronically under performing.
"This is all aimed at increasing student achievement," CCEA Director of Professional Learning, Brenda Pearson said.
The goal of this pilot program is to hire teachers who have a track record that shows they can help a diverse student body grow and succeed.
Eight schools are part of Title 1 schools:
- J. Harold Brinley Middle School
- Caroll M. Johnston Middle School
- Jerome Mack Middle School
- Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
- William E. Orr Middle School
- Marvin M. Sedway Middle School
- Ed Von Tobel Middle School
- West Preparatory Academy Middle School
The eight schools will receive $10,000,000 a year, for three years, to help fund the innovative middle school program.
CCSD said these schools were given the $30 million through Title 1 funds, none of which will impact other Title 1 schools.
Current CCSD teachers were encouraged to apply. Criteria to apply includes background in working with diverse students and a track record that proves they can improve student performance.
Those who transfer can receive up to a $15,000 incentive.
"$10,000 is for you to serve on an annual basis with the school. $5,000 dollars pays for performance bonuses," Pearson said.
In the midst of teachers and schools rallying for more money, Pearson said this program will help achieve that.
"I believe this is going to be an option for us and evidence for us to prove that funding our schools appropriately will result in an increase in student achievement," Pearson said.
This program has plans to increase resources and create innovative programs in all eight schools to help students succeed.
No money from the school's general fund will be affected by this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.