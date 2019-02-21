LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Clark County School District cancelled classes and after-school activities Friday due to "reports of potential freezing conditions."
The cancellations include athletics and Safekey. The road conditions "would be unsafe for school buses during the morning commute," the district said in an email.
"All students are excused from school (Friday)." The school day will need to be made up this school year, the district said.
CCSD said employees should check ccsd.net for more information on their schedule Friday.
