LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District bus was involved in an accident while transporting students Wednesday morning.
The bus, which had 51 students on board en route to Johnson Middle School, was in an accident with a tan vehicle about 7:27 a.m. near Craig and Losee roads, school district police said.
Of the 51 students, three were checked out and cleared by medical teams, school district police said. Two were later transported from the scene to a local hospital at parents' request.
It was not yet known who was at fault in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.