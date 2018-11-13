LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nicole Bollinger said she has one priority when she goes into work, to get Clark County School District students to and from school safely.
But she says bad drivers across the valley are making that difficult.
"I had a lady on her cell phone slow down for the stop arms and then kept going as my kids started to cross in front of the bus … I had to blow the horn and tell my kids to stop,” Bollinger said.
That wasn’t the only time she felt like the students on her bus were in danger.
"I had a guy in a truck blatantly run the stop arms the kids were in the middle of the street, he went around them in the opposite lane of traffic just to get past them and the school bus stop arms."
Bollinger has been a Clark County School bus driver for more than a decade. She says she’s seen it all. From people driving while putting on makeup or trying to reach items that have fallen between the seats. Bollinger says drivers are also on their phones “nonstop.”
On Tuesday morning, she said she counted nine people who blew past the bus' stop arms.
"We worry all the time. These kids that we transport are kind of like our own,” she said.
A CCSD representative said it’s very concerning to hear drivers are blatantly ignoring the law and putting the kids at risk.
The district said about one-third of its students ride the bus. That’s about 130,000 kids.
This call on safer driving stems from a White House petition making its way around the internet. The petition calls for bus safety to become a federal law with stricter punishments, such as jail time.
Bollinger said parts of the petition are a little unrealistic but she would like to see slightly stricter laws that are more enforced by police.
CCSD police said they have more than 80 units patrolling the streets every day, but since the district is so big they realistically can’t reach all the schools.
At about 8,000 square miles – CCSD police said it’s a lot of ground to cover.
Bollinger said she hopes by speaking out, community members will think twice about picking up their cell phone or speeding by her bus.
CCSD said at the end of the day it doesn’t matter how many citations they give out, the “real impact is going to come from the habits of our drivers.”
Police want to remind community members if they see drivers ignoring traffic laws around school zones, they can call police to report it.
