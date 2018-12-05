LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- The Clark County School District heard several recommendations on ways to keep kids safe inside the classroom. It’s part of the school’s recently formed Safety Advisory Committee.
The recommendations came from parents, teachers, principals, concerned community members and even from the CCSD Superintendent, Jesus Jara.
The school board expressed interest and excitement in the plan, which includes student IDs, more police, security cameras, metal detectors and even counseling for kids who are expelled.
These ideas likely will not be implemented until the following school year. The School District is looking to budget these safety options into next year’s plan.
The first step after the budget will be to hire a safety expert to assess local schools.
In September, Jara announced the formation of a Safety Advisory and that students could be subjected to random searches.
Last school year, the district says 13 guns were received on school campuses. This school year, 11 guns have been recovered.
The District says Nevada also had the third highest murder rate of any state in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.