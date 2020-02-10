LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is monitoring multiple Clark County residents for Coronavirus following their recent return from mainland China.
In a release, the Southern Nevada Health District said it's working with the Center for Disease Control and their office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance to watch the travelers returning from China.
The residents did not show any symptoms consistent with the CDC's guidelines for Coronavirus after receiving a medical screening, and were allowed to return home under a 14-day self quarantine.
CDC kits were supplied to the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory to test for 2019 Novel Coronavirus, providing results in a more timely manner.
According to the SNHD, only patients who meet the CDC's guidelines and have been assessed by a medical professional, will be tested.
The number of patients being monitored can change on daily basis, the release stated. If additional Clark County residents meet the CDC's Coronavirus guidelines, the health district will work to confirm and release information accordingly.
