LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials reported historical record-breaking numbers for the first weekend of early voting in the midterm election.
A total of 30,367 people cast their ballots on Oct. 20, followed by 23,725 voters the following day, according to an updated report from the election department.
The Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports a record-setting 1,560,928 registered voters in the state -- which is close to 100,000 more voters than the 2016 general election.
Of the 1,560,928 active registered voters in Nevada:
- 598,174 are Democrats (38.32%);
- 523,251 are Republicans (33.52%);
- 342,055 are Nonpartisan (21.91%);
- 67,644 are members of the Independent American Party (4.33%);
- 15,588 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.00%); and
- 14,216 are members of other minor political parties (0.91%)
Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 2. For a list of early voting locations and times, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.