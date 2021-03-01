LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials have released a public survey to gauge what people want in 1 October permanent memorial.
The memorial will commemorate the events of Oct. 1, 2017 in which a man opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. The shooting has led to the deaths of 60 people, according to Las Vegas media outlets.
Officials encourage Las Vegans and anyone who was affected in any way by the shooting to take the survey. It consists of 15 questions asking what respondents would like to see in a permanent memorial. It also allows the respondent to submit suggestions for memorial considerations and components.
The survey is available at this link until March 14.
“Should the memorial be a park, monument, sculpture or something else?” asked Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Where should the memorial be located? These are some of the questions we want the public to help us answer. The pandemic may be at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, but it’s important that we never forget what happened here in Las Vegas on 1 October 2017.”
“The survey is the first step in an ongoing community-wide conversation about the best way to memorialize what occurred,” said Tennille Pereira, the memorial committee chairman and director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, a place of healing and support dedicated to serving as a resource and referral center for residents, visitors and responders affected by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. “We will create a lasting memorial to remember, but getting the input of those affected is key to the success of this endeavor.”
