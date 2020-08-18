LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Citing staffing concerns, Clark County has decreased the number of in-person voting sites it will have for election day.
The county plans to have 125 in-person locations on election day compared to 159 locations previously announced.
The county on Monday said it is looking for 1,500 polling workers to help on election day and during early voting.
"We depend upon residents to work the polls. We have increased the pay for this election and are working to recruit more poll workers," said a county spokesperson on Tuesday.
The county still plans to have 35 polling places for early voting. In addition to in-person options. Mail ballots will be sent to all active registered voters per state law.
Election day will take place on November 3. Early voting in Clark County will take place October 17 to 30, 2020.
SLEEZLAK is a SCUMBAG! Corrupt, Communist TRASH! This is disgusting, Sisolak is colluding to deny residents the ability to VOTE!
