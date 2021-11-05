LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Clark County is the second-best county for growing and developing a workforce, according to a new report.
The report comes from Emsi, a labor market data company that the Governor’s Office has worked with to develop an online "SkillsMatch" tool to help people navigate re-entry into the job market and career development. Second only to Maricopa County in Arizona, Clark County ranked second in among counties with a population more than 100,000, according to the company's sixth annual "Talent Attraction Scorecard" report.
It's not the only Nevada county high up on the scorecard's list -- Storey County ranked first for talent attraction among counties with a population less than 5,000.
Emsi ranks counties based on IRS migration data, overall and skilled job growth, education attainment, regional competitiveness and job openings per capita.
On Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement on the report.
“This survey is a good indicator that Nevada is on the right track in meeting the talent pool demand that our incoming and growing companies need to thrive. Our job training programs and community colleges have never been more valuable in providing Nevadans pathways to good jobs and career pathways,” Sisolak said.
According to the 2021 scorecard, Clark County’s education attainment jumped by 19% and its skilled occupation change improved by 9%.
Storey County’s education attainment leaped 48% while its skilled occupation change increased by 209%, according to the report.
The full report is available below:
Emsi 6th Annual Talent Attraction Scorecard by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
