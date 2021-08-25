LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For better or for worse, the wedding industry endured a hard hit during the pandemic. Another step forward as the Clark County Clerk hosted the State of the Wedding Industry on Wednesday.
The event was postponed from January.
The Clark County Clerk said there has been a 20-year decline in the industry, aside from small upticks for same-sex marriages and after the "What happens here" campaign introduction.
But rather than falling numbers in 2020, brides and grooms raced down the aisle. And there is a monumental milestone ahead.
"Since the county was founded in 1909, we're approaching our 5 millionth wedding license. That should happen sometime between December and February," said Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County clerk.
February will be declared wedding month in Clark County.
Goya is encouraging any local businesses to support the push by offering promotions and specials tailored to weddings.
