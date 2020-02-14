LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- On the day of Love, Clark County officials vow to turn the tide on the overall decline of weddings in Clark County and the Valley.
"People had kind of forgotten what Las Vegas marriages and weddings were about," said County Clerk Lynn Goya, who said the numbers at the start of 2020 looked much better than 2019.
In 2019, 73,000 weddings happened in Clark County. That's a more than 40-percent drop from 2004, when 128,000 ceremonies occurred in the Valley.
Goya cited an overall decline in advertising to push the industry and available options for consumers.
"We just have to show our stuff," Goya said.
Some initiatives to push wedding tourism in the Valley include the possible creation of a "Wedding Way" from the Neon Museum to the Strat, allocating development funds to historic chapels for renovations, and a Wedding Walk of Fame to showcase famous celebrity weddings.
Other campaigns include wedding photography contests, personal testimonies from married couples, and a dive into the history of Vegas weddings.
