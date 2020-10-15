LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every registered voter in Nevada is getting a paper ballot in the mail as a way to streamline the voting process, but county officials said lines at the polls are inevitable.
On Thursday, Clark County workers prepared polling locations ahead of early voting.
Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said safety is a main priority. There will be hand sanitizer available and staff will be wiping down all equipment in between each voter. Masks will also be required. If voters don't have one, a mask will be provided.
"We're really hoping that folks treat this like a trip to the grocery store," Kulin said. "Or a trip to any restaurant or any business. We've been doing this for many months now. Everyone kind of knows what's expected."
Early voting starts Saturday, October 17 until Thursday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, October 30 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The polling locations also serve as a ballot drop offs. Voters do not have to wait in line to drop off a completed paper ballot.
