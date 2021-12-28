LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A ban on short-term rental properties is being lifted in parts of Clark County, thanks to assembly bill 363.
"The state legislature passed a law that requires us to make short term rentals available to people, so that’s what we’re going to do. We have to do it by July 1st," said county spokesperson Erik Pappa.
The city of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson have their own rules and regulations in place, but short-term rentals have always been prohibited in unincorporated Clark County.
"We were concerned about protecting the integrity of our neighborhoods, so that’s why we never allowed them," Pappa explained.
Before rental properties start popping up, the county is asking Las Vegans to share their input on how to regulate them.
The bill already has some space and capacity limits attached to it.
"You can’t have any short-term rentals closer than 660 feet from each other. You can’t have any more than 16 occupants in a dwelling, but the question is – is 16 too many? Maybe we should restrict occupancy even further," Pappa said.
Dario Sarmiento, a real estate agent with Century 21 Americana, said homeowners should not be concerned about their property values once the rentals are regulated.
"They have certain, specific guidelines to make sure that this doesn't happen," Sarmiento explained, in reference to short-term renters being public nuisances. "I mean, worse case scenario, you can always call the cops."
Not only does Sarmiento believe that short-term rental properties will give Las Vegans a pathway into investment, but he also thinks it will be beneficial to people looking to move into the valley.
He said it is the perfect opportunity for families to temporarily relocate before making the decision to permanently move.
"They want to move in. They don't know the area. First thing that comes to mind is, 'how is that area for me? Is it going to be suitable for me?' And so by allowing Clark County to actually open up to this short term lease, they can actually utilize this service to decide if this is a good location for them to move into," he said.
To take Clark County's survey, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.