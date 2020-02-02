LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County patient isolated for a possible case of novel Coronavirus has tested negative, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
In a statement, SNHD said the adult patient had been isolated, awaiting the test for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to come back. While in isolation, the patient's symptoms resolved.
The patient arrived in the United States on Jan. 14 from Wuhan, China and went to a hospital in Clark County on Jan. 28.
“The Health District worked closely with local and state health care partners and the CDC to investigate this case,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, in a prepared statement.
Residents of Southern Nevada who have not traveled to the areas of China where the virus is, nor have had contact with someone who has tested positive, are at "low risk of infection," SNHD said.
The health district emphasized there are four common types of coronaviruses part of routine testing in health care facilities. The media release said the four strains cause respiratory infections, including colds. The CDC only has the ability to test for novel coronavirus, SNHD said.
"Patients who receive a diagnosis of coronavirus in local health care facilities have tested positive for a common strain of the virus and not the 2019 Novel Coronavirus," the release said.
The health district encouraged the public to follow CDC recommendations:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.