LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County measured the first "ground-level ozone exceedance" of the year on Friday and believe wildfires burning in southern California could be to blame.
The County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability registered the exceedance on May 14 from a monitoring station in Indian Springs. The station registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 108 -- eight points higher than allowed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).
None of the other 11 monitoring stations throughout Clark County registered an exceedance. According to Air Quality Specialist Paul Fransioli, wildfire smoke and ozone-producing pollutants from southern California may have contributed.
“Our preliminary analysis of airflow source regions show possible influence of the Pine and Palisades fires burning north and west of the Los Angeles basin,” said Fransioli. “The ozone AQI was more than 20 points higher on May 14 than the few days before and after the exceedance."
In addition to the Indian Springs monitoring site, four additional Clark County monitoring stations registered high concentrations of ozone on May 14.
“Ozone AQI levels reached 100 at four sites in the greater Las Vegas valley, barely missing the exceedance level," said Fransioli.
Ground-level ozone is formed when volatile organic compounds (e.g. fuel, paints, chemicals) mix with oxides of nitrogen (vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, wildfire smoke) in ultraviolet rays and heat. Stagnant weather conditions and the topographic structure of the Las Vegas Valley help trap these pollutants, causing levels to rise. Exposure to ozone can irritate your respiratory system and cause coughing, a sore throat, chest pain and shortness of breath even in healthy people, according to the EPA.
