LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners approved $1.8 million of Clark County marijuana license fees go to HELP of Southern Nevada to help fight teen homelessness.
The programs will provide emergency shelter and supportive services to homeless youth and medically-fragile homeless individuals, and in some instances their families, discharged from local hospitals with affordable housing and intensive case management.
"This is going to allow us to open a lot sooner than we anticipated we're going to bring on the appropriate staff to oversee the youth that live here with us, and the appropriate staff to case manage," HELP president Fuilala Riley said.
The Shannon West Homeless Youth Center will be able to shelter 76 more beds for young adults between 16 and 24 years old.
"That is where my adult life blossomed and continued to become so much bigger than I ever imagined it to be," resident Karla T. said.
Karla said she had been living on and off at the shelter for several years. She said having this money will help more children get off the streets and on the right path in life.
"There is hope out there, there are people out there that can help. They not only can help, but want to help," Karla said.
This money will also be able to help medically-fragile homeless people who are just leaving the hospital with rental assistance and other services that will keep them in a safe and stable living situation while they recover.
"These are some of the programs the County is supporting in an effort to combat homelessness in our community. Earlier this year, the County Commissioners agreed to spend up to $12 million of marijuana funds on programs to fight homelessness," the county said.
The rest of the money is expected to be split between other organizations at a later date.
