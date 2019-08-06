LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are warning residents of fraudulent calls from people claiming to be from the Clark County Building and Fire Prevention Department.
Officials said in a release the department was alerted Aug. 5 to the calls. A woman said the caller told her he was coming to do an inspection of a water heater and needed to verify her address, Social Security number and birth date.
"The department would never ask for a citizen’s Social Security number or birth date when scheduling an inspection," Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said in a release. "Department employees may call to confirm an address and, if the resident lives in a gated community, what the gate code is."
Officials said anyone receiving a call from the Clark County Building and Fire Prevention can verify the caller's identity by calling field services at 702-455-8040 and requesting the name of their inspector. Officials asked anyone who believes they could have been a victim of a crime to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's non emergency number at 702-828-3111.
